Barhale fits thumbs up signs to excavators

The LED thumbs up sign indicates that the machine is disabled and it is safe to approach

The technology, developed by Cheshire-based Safety Shield Global, has cameras that recognise the human form and a digital thumbs up system.

If an operative gets too close to a working machine, an alarm sounds to alert both the driver and the site worker at risk. An LED display on the outside of the cab indicates if it is safe to approach the vehicle, with a big green thumb.

With this system, when a site user wants to approach a machine, they give a traditional thumbs up to the operator. Once the operator has seen this manual signal, they acknowledge it by bringing the machine to a controlled stop and then pressing the in-cab ‘Thumbs Up’ button to isolate the machine’s controls – effectively disabling it. The digital shield then displays an LED thumbs-up to indicate that it is safe to approach the machine.

The kit has been fitted by BCS to six new Kubota KX030s, ten Kubota KX060s and a further ten Kubota KX080s diggers.

BCS head of hire Steve Day believes the human form recognition cameras and digital thumbs up system will make an important contribution to site safety.

“The Kubota mini-diggers are often employed on quite constrained sites where teams can be working in close proximity so we are always looking out for new measures that can enhance site safety,” he said.

“We have been very impressed by both the human form recognition and digital thumbs up systems. They are simple and straightforward and build on the established and familiar thumbs up procedure used by all our personnel already.”

Barhale operations director Dave Lally said: “We believe this AI technology will benefit sites and personnel by ensuring the people/plant interface is managed in the safest possible way. The system will also give us insight into people’s behaviours, opening the door for further improvements in site safety and process.

“Adopting this kit on both new and existing machinery puts BCS right at the forefront of plant safety and will give our clients the additional peace of mind of knowing we are taking wellbeing to the next level.”

BCS Group worked with Leicester-based BTE Plant Sales to arrange the installation.

