Barhale picked to protect electricity substations

The three schemes will improve flood protection of an electricity substation at Waltham Cross in Hertfordshire and two substations in West Weybridge in Surrey (400kV and 132 kV).

Barhale was given the work through National Grid’s substation flood defence framework.

Construction of the upgraded defences will provide new, taller reinforced concrete walls and, at the West Weybridge 400 kV substation, steel sheet piling will be used for speed.

Barhale regional director Phil Cull said: “In recent years we have seen a number of significant floods. These can have a huge impact such as we saw with the floods of summer 2007 which disrupted essential services and are estimated to have left a bill of £3.2bn.

“The scheme at Waltham Cross and the two at West Weybridge will significantly improve the transmission network’s resilience, reducing the odds of flood disruption at each of these sites to that of a one in a thousand year event.”

