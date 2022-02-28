Barhale wins Barking Riverside station work

Barking Riverside station is set to open later this year

Barking Riverside Limited (BRL) has appointed civil engineering contractor Barhale to install a new foul water pumping station at the London Overground station, which is under construction as part of the £260m extension of the Gospel Oak to Barking line. The 4.5km extension is being built by a joint venture of Morgan Sindall and VolkerFitzpatrick. Barking Riverside station is scheduled to open later this year.

BRL is a joint venture between L&Q and the London mayor’s office spearheading the 180ha redevelopment of the old Barking power station – hence the new transport link.

Barhale will enter a three month design phase with design partner Nicholas O’Dwyer before the main construction work starts in May 2022. The programme includes laying a linking length of foul sewer to a new rising main and the drainage within the pump station to connect the incoming sewer to the inlet chamber and to a new emergency storage.

Ground conditions alongside this stretch of the River Thames, predominantly tidal alluvium, present a challenge. Barhale’s regional manager Daniel Meadowcroft explained: “Our approach will see the originally-specified, shallower-laid, large diameter pipes replaced by a storage tank,” he said. “Given that we are literally working on the banks of the Thames, it will provide a firmer foundation and minimise the risk of settlement. It’s a great example of how we are able to draw upon our extensive expertise in overcoming engineering challenges to find an optimum solution.”

