Barhale wins Greenwich mains installation work

Phase Two of the construction of new water infrastructure between Deptford water treatment works and the Greenwich Peninsular runs in front of the National Maritime Museum

The £8.6m project will install a DN800 DI pipeline from between Crooms Hill, Greenwich and Ordnance Crescent, next to the Blackwall Tunnel approach, and the O2 arena on the Greenwich Peninsular.

The programme of works will be a key element of phase two of the construction of new water infrastructure between Deptford water treatment works and the Greenwich Peninsular.

Barhale was also responsible for phase one – the Deptford to Greenwich main – which runs from Broadway Fields near the Stephen Lawrence Centre along Greenwich High Road to Crooms Hill.

The new main will connect to an existing DN800 water main at Crooms Hill before crossing Greenwich Park. It will be the largest construction project in Greenwich Park since the 2012 London Olympics.

Barhale contracts manager James McKenzie said: “This part of southeast London is seeing a lot of development activity at the moment and that is only likely to continue as cross-river access improves thanks to the new Riverlinx project. The new main between Crooms Hill and the Peninsular will be another important step towards meeting increased demand and building greater resilience in the network.”

Completion is expected in March 2024.

