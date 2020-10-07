Barking build-to-rent development approved

CGI of the new Trocoll House residential development

Planning approval for the 150,000 sq ft scheme was secured by McBains on behalf of German developer Patrizia AG.

It will be built on the site of what is now Trocoll House, immediately to the north of Barking rail and underground station. The existing Trocoll House site houses a two-storey car park and a six-storey commercial building, comprising commercial offices above a JD Wetherspoon public house. This will all be demolished and replaced by a development of 92 one-bed and 106 two-bed apartments. There will be some communal facilities – co-working spaces, games rooms, social areas – and the old Wetherspoons will be replaced by a new pub.

Mark Leeson, operations director at McBains, said: “Trocoll House is Patrizia’s first build-to-rent investment in London, and will be one of the most significant developments in Barking to date.

“As people adapt to the ‘new normal’ and spend more time both living and working at home, they are increasingly wanting more from their living spaces. Trocoll House will deliver this on both fronts. McBains is delighted to continue our track record of providing innovative residences that respond to the ever-changing needs of residents.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk