Barnes Hospital apartment plans approved

The design features local brick, slate and hipped roofs to reference the local vernacular

LS Estates and its planning agent Avison Young is bringing forward 107 apartments on behalf of client Star Land Realty UK.

Most of the former NHS site at Barnes Hospital closed in 2007 and had been mostly derelict for several years before being granted outline planning permission for the redevelopment of the whole site in 2020.

The sale of the residential plot provided funds for Southwest & St George’s Mental Health NHS Trust, enabling the wider regeneration of the site, including a new health facility and special education needs (SEN) school. Approval for the SEN school and health centre was granted last year.

The 107 new apartments will be across three separate blocks, each with three or four storeys. Of these, 24 units (22% of the total) will be designated as affordable housing.

LS Estates chief executive Mark Swetman said: “This development is a milestone in sustainable living, providing much-needed new homes while enhancing the local environment with innovative, ecological features. The net zero design and our focus on carbon reduction honours the heritage of the area, delivering modern, high-quality homes that embody our commitment to a sustainable future”

Avison Young town planning principal Laura Jenkinson said: “The design is a thoughtful and innovative approach to a sensitive site, which comprises the careful integration of new homes in a high quality landscaped setting. The proposals set a new standard for future developments in Richmond Upon Thames, with no reliance on fossil fuels and substantial sustainability and ecology improvements.”

