Barnes picked for Lowestoft arts centre

The former post office building in Lowestoft has been empty since 2017

Work is set to start this week on converting the former post office building in Lowestoft, empty since 2017, into an new arts space.

Work will be undertaken across all areas of the site, covering the Grade II listed building and the auxiliary buildings at the rear. The total area to be redeveloped equates to more than 1,500 square metres.

Designed by Norwich-based architects Chaplin Farrant, the building will provide space for a revolving residency of artists, as well as exhibition spaces, work studios, a screening room and café with outdoor seating. It will also provide a work studio for local sculptor Laurence Edwards.

The works are expected to take a year to complete, with Barnes Construction starting work from early March 2025. The new arts space will be open to the public from late spring 2026.

Restoration works have already been completed on the façade of the Grade II listed section of the former Post Office, as part of the London Road, Lowestoft High Street Heritage Action Zone, funded by Historic England and the Towns Fund.

The former Post Office was purchased by East Suffolk Council with the aim of enabling more cultural opportunities for locals and visitors.

Helen Johnson, East Suffolk Council’s culture and heritage programme manager, said: “This is an important milestone in the journey towards this building’s transformation into an exciting new arts space.

“Work to the outside of the building has already been recognised for its quality and craftmanship – and we’re now looking forward to the inside taking shape.

“Once complete, the new venue will provide cultural opportunities and attract more visitors to the town.”

Barnes Construction also started work in January on Lowestoft Town Council’s town hall project. The building has been unoccupied since 2015 and was transferred to Lowestoft Town Council when it was formed in 2017. It is being revamped a multi-purpose centre for the community and visitors.

Barnes Construction joint managing director Mark Hart said: “We are delighted to have been appointed as the main contractor on two significant heritage buildings in Lowestoft.

“We are looking forward to working with East Suffolk Council, Chaplin Farrant and Messums East to undertake the restoration and redevelopment of the former post office, which will breathe new life into such an important historical building.

“Additionally, we are thrilled to have been appointed by Lowestoft Town Council to deliver the Town Hall Project. We feel privileged to be part of Lowestoft’s future legacy and be transforming the landscape of the town.”

