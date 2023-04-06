Barnet Council brings services back in-house

The A1000 in Finchley, within the borough of Barnet

The move follows the expiry of a 10-year joint venture, called Re, with outsourcing company Capita.

Approximately 300 Re staff have transferred to direct employment with the council.

Council leader Barry Rawlings said: “We are committed to providing the very best services for our residents, that offer value for money and are accountable to council tax payers. We thank our partners in Re and Capita and welcome the transfer of staff to the council’s in-house team.”

Some council services are still being delivered by Capita; estates, building services and facilities are set to return to council control by September 2023, with contracts for human resources and finance ending in 2024. IT, customer services and revenues and benefits will remain with Capita “for the time being due to the complexities and scale involved”, the council said.

