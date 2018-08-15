Barnet hands Wates £69m building maintenance deal

Wates will deliver both planned maintenance and reactive repairs to libraries, leisure centres, offices and care facilities across the north London borough.

The contract notice last autumn put the estimated value of works for the four-year contract at £17.35m a year.

The work in Barnet adds to Wates’ footprint in London, where it already provides maintenance services for Camden Council and Hackney Council.

David Morgan, managing director of Wates Living Space, said: “Our appointment to this contract by Barnet Council reflects our growing reputation as the country’s leading maintenance provider, adept at providing repairs and upkeep to vital public buildings.”