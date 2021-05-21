Barnwood breaks ground on Solstice Park expansion

Helix ground breaking photo call

Barnwood Construction is main contractor for Helix, the latest addition to the 160-acre Solstice Park, a mix of retail and industrial big sheds, on the A303 near Stonehenge.

Phase One of Helix will have 11 trade counter units ranging from 3,197 sq ft to 10,408 sq ft. These are expected to be completed in early 2022.

Later phases of Helix at Solstice Park will see industrial and warehouse design and build opportunities ranging in size from 10,000 sq ft up to 85,000 sq ft.

Barnwood’s client is developer RO Group, whose real estate director David Kershaw said: “We are hugely excited to be starting on site at Helix. This has been a long-anticipated project at Solstice Park, which is a proven location. A number of high calibre operators are located here and there has been continued investment in the site.”

