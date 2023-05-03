Barone joins Buro Happold as COO

Marc Barone, chief operating officer of Buro Happold

Marc Barone joins Buro Happold’s executive and global leadership teams with a remit to ensure that the business operates as efficiently and effectively as possible, the company said.

Marc Barone spent eight years with Aecom, initially as managing director of its UK water business and latterly as chief growth officer. Previous employers include Balfour Beatty and Alfred McAlpine, in business development roles.

He said of his new job: “I’m looking forward to building on existing successes at Buro Happold, extending our highly collaborative culture by infusing rigour and pace to target setting and decision-making. The changing market and technology environment mandates that our operations proactively drive carbon reduction and digital innovation in order to tackle our clients’ biggest challenges. We will maximise the potential of our exceptional teams to strengthen our unique capabilities and market offering.”

Buro Happold chief executive Oliver Plunkett added: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Marc to Buro Happold, with his substantial credential… His skills and experience align perfectly with our aims to continue to grow our offer in Europe, the United States and elsewhere across the world, as well as broadening our established and premium position in the UK.”

