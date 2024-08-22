Barratt appoints regional construction director

Mark Hughes

Less than 12 months after joining the company, Mark Hughes is now head of construction across the southwest region.

He is now responsible for build quality at Barratt David Wilson Homes’ sites across Somerset, South Gloucestershire and Wiltshire. He will also play a role in developing the company’s new house type range to include enhanced fabric, efficient services, heat recovery systems, and photovoltaics (solar panels) to comply with the new Part L Building Regulations, which set the standard for energy performance and carbon emissions in new homes.

He started his career with Linden Homes (now Vistry) and has subsequently worked for Redrow Homes, McCarthy & Stone, David Wilson Homes Southern and St Modwen Homes.

Ralph Hawkins, managing director at Barratt David Wilson Homes South West, said: “Mark’s promotion to construction director is well-deserved. His extensive experience and commitment to quality have been invaluable to our team. Under his leadership, we look forward to continuing our tradition of building high-quality homes while meeting the latest regulatory standards and enhancing our sustainability efforts.”

Mark Hughes said: “The past few months have been incredibly rewarding. Working with such a talented and dedicated team plus our collective efforts have led to significant improvements in sustainable building practices and waste management controls. I look forward to continuing our work to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes across the South West and working to overcome challenges, particularly in respect of the planning system.

“Our commitment to innovation and excellence ensures we’ll continue to meet the evolving needs of our communities and create sustainable living environments for future generations.”

