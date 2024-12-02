Barratt exchanges on High Barnet development

artist's impression of the High Barnet development

The High Barnet site is the second development to be unlocked by the West London Partnership, which was established between Barratt and Places for London in June 2024. Over the next decade, the West London Partnership expects to deliver more than 4,000 new homes with an estimated aggregate value of £1.9bn.

Places for London appointed Barratt London as its delivery partner for new homes in west London in 2022. The two organisations have previously collaborated on the now-complete Blackhorse Road development in Waltham Forest and are currently working on site to deliver 450 homes at Wembley Park Gardens, next to Wembley Stadium in Brent. Last year they received planning for a development on Bollo Lane in Ealing, close to Acton Town tube station. This will be the first development formally delivered through the West London Partnership and will see works start on 900 new homes in early 2025.

The West London Partnership, which is Places for London’s largest partnership to date, will operate across West London including London Boroughs of Barnet and Ealing, and expects to unlock 60 acres of underused land. Across the partnership, 50% of the homes delivered will be affordable, either through rented or intermediate tenures.

The new site at High Barnet station will deliver approximately 300 new homes alongside small-scale commercial uses around the railway station. Construction is expected to begin in 2026 and all homes to be completed by 2029. The development plans replace previous plans proposed at this location by Places for London.

Craig Carson, managing director at Barratt West London, said: “We are proud to be appointed by Places for London as their formal development partner for the West London Partnership, building 4,000 new homes over the next decade. There is strength in our partnership, which is borne from an alignment of vision and values together to deliver the next generation of homes in a way that speaks to London’s unique housing needs.

“Each site within the partnership has been specially selected to bring forward underused land with excellent transport links and put it back into use for the public benefit, including delivering public realm. London is in urgent need of more homes, and by taking a collaborative approach with Places for London, we can accelerate the delivery of these high quality sustainable new homes as well as investing in local communities.”

Places for London head of property development Jonathan Cornelius said: “The West London Partnership will build on our work to date, and have a positive legacy by building thoughtfully-designed, thriving, and connected neighbourhoods for London. Through working with Barratt London, we have already delivered high quality, affordable housing to hundreds of Londoners so far and we will continue to work towards our wider aim of delivering more than 20,000 homes across London over the next decade, with 4,000 of them being built through this partnership alone.”

