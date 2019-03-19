Barratt in team for Inverness social housing

Albyn chief executive Calum Macaulay and Barratt’s Scott Pettit

The partnership will run until March 2020 and will concentrate on the Culloden West site in Stratton, Inverness, where 95 new homes are being built.

The site will be developed in three phases. The first phase, due for completion in September 2019, will comprise 42 one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Phases two and three will be a range of terraced, semi-detached and detached homes.

Albyn Housing Society chief executive Calum Macaulay said: “Working with a reputable house builder like Barratt Homes gives the people of the Highlands the reassurance that we are committed to delivering quality, affordable homes to the people in the local area.

“We aim to provide homes in attractive, integrated communities that are close to schools, essential amenities and other services. As an exciting new area of our bustling Highland capital, the site at Stratton is an excellent place in which to invest in new homes.

“We are committed to bringing 750 new homes to the Highlands by 2020 and this new site at Stratton in Inverness is central to this plan.”

Barratt North Scotland technical director Scott Pettit added: “These new phases at Culloden West are evidence of our continued partnership with Albyn Housing Society in delivering good quality affordable homes to the local community, whilst creating an exciting new neighbourhood.”