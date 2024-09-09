Barratt partners with Homes England for master developer initiative

Made Partnership has been set up as a joint venture between Barratt, Homes England and Lloyds Banking Group to focus on the master development of large sites.

Made Partnership intends to act as master developer for residential-led developments from 1,000 to more than 10,000 homes along with a variety of community facilities and employment uses.

Potential development opportunities include large brownfield developments, as well as new garden village style communities.

The partnership is backed initially by combined equity funding of up to £150m provided equally by the three partners.

Housing and planning minister Matthew Pennycook said: “The landmark new partnership announced today will support our commitment to ramp up housing supply and boost economic growth by developing more large-scale, attractive and sustainable places across the country with the homes, jobs and infrastructure that communities need to thrive.”

Barratt Developments chief executive David Thomas said: "We are committed to playing our part in delivering the millions of new homes the country needs over the next 10-20 years. To help us achieve this goal, we need to deliver more large developments. Through the Made Partnership, we are creating a master developer which can manage the infrastructure and placemaking that is needed to deliver at scale, whilst consistently achieving the high quality and sustainability standards that Barratt is known for."

Homes England chief executive Peter Denton added: “Made Partnership will provide a master developer platform with the ambition and capability crucial for creating not just the homes but the vibrant, diverse places England needs. Whether it's transforming a brownfield site, extending an existing town, or creating a whole new village, the partnership will have the finance, tools, expertise and partners required to ensure a cohesive approach to delivering a fabulous place that people want to live and work."

