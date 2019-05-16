Bauer deploys new drill rig for Werrington junction

Bauer's BG 45 PremiumLine rotary drilling rig

Bauer started work on a 12-week subcontract for Morgan Sindall in March.

The new junction, three miles north of Peterborough Station, has been identified by Network Rail as a key project to deliver additional capacity to the East Coast Main Line. Currently, slow moving freight trains regularly cross three lines of the East Coast Main Line. When Morgan Sindall has completed the new junction, freight trains will be diverted underground, allowing trains to pass simultaneously on and under the main lines.

Bauer Technologies is constructing 16-metre long, 900mm diameter contiguous bored piles to enable Morgan Sindall to build a jacked box under the East Coast Main Line. In advance of the box construction, Bauer Technologies is install 14 piles, using glass reinforced fibre, at the box face to enable the construction of two service tunnels that are needed to facilitate the jacked structure’s installation.

Bauer Technologies managing director Michael Jones said: “We are delighted to be working with Morgan Sindall and playing a key part in this important Network Rail project, designed to deliver much needed additional capacity to the busy East Coast Main Line. Bauer Technologies is well equipped to work on the largest, most technologically and logistically challenging projects. We are confident that the project will showcase our capabilities and those of the BG45 PremiumLine rotary drilling rig to great advantage.”

The BG 45 PremiumLine rotary drilling rig can drill to a depth of 100 metres, with torque of 461 kNm. The video below shows one being set up by a German company.