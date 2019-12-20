Bauer dives into Werrington rail upgrade's second phase

The busy site at Werrington

The project forms part of Network Rail’s East Coast Upgrade, which also includes upgrades at London King’s Cross, Stevenage and a number of other smaller projects that collectively will allow an additional two high-speed paths per hour between London and Doncaster, and increase freight capacity.

Main contractor Morgan Sindall is building a new section of railway track to take freight trains under the East Coast Main Line. The dive under will link the Stamford lines and the Great Northern Great Eastern lines at Werrington Junction. The new two-track railway line will be just over 3km long.

The award of phase two works follows Bauer Technologies’ completion of phase one works. It includes ‘the Jigsaw’ – a tunnel boring machine (TBM) reception pit comprising of 135 rotary bored piles (1000/900mm) with glass-fibre reinforced cages, 30 rotary bored piles (1200mm), which will act as jacking slab shear piles, and the completion of 413 piles of the south ramp’s east and west walls.

Work on phase two is a straight continuation of phase two and is due to be completed in April 2020, allowing principal contractor Morgan Sindall Infrastructure to continue the TBM launch and jacked box tunnelling work, which itself will continue into 2021.

Bauer Technologies managing director Michael Jones said: “The project is technically challenging and will continue to showcase our team’s abilities, as well as the in-house planning software and 3D modelling capabilities used effectively on phase one.”

