Bauer Keller JV takes on piling for monopile factory

Bauer Keller Joint Venture (BKJV) has been appointed by SeAH Wind to install approximately 1,500 bored piles and 5,500 continuous flight auger (CFA) piles.

The factory is being built on a 90-acre site at Teesworks’ South Bank Quay facility. It is set to be the world’s largest monopile plant for offshore wind foundations It is expected to start production in 2024 and be operating at full capacity in 2026, producing between 100 and 150 monopiles per year.

The bored piles range from 1050mm to 1180mm diameter and are being sunk to a depth of 35 metres below ground level. The CFA piles are a mix of 600mm, 750mm and 900mm diameter and go down to 28 metres.

Bauer Technologies managing director Michael Jones said: “This project is extremely high profile, ultimately manufacturing the offshore wind monopiles foundations, a critical component of the UK’s necessary shift towards renewable energy generation.”

Keller UK managing director David de Sousa Neto added: “We are delighted to be a part of this project which demonstrates BKJV’s capabilities, by bringing up to 14 rigs onto the project to perform both CFA and rotary piles in order to support the client to achieve its ambitious deadline.”

