Bauer lands Rivenhall piling works

Pierre-Jean Matherat of Hitachi Zosen Inova (left) with Nicholas Rogers (centre) and Michael Jones of Bauer Technologies

Piling works at Rivenhall follow on from the completion of the first phase of construction – the removal of three million tonnes of soil, clearing space for the main works to begin.

Belgian waste company Indaver appointed Hitachi Zosen Inova in May this year as its EPC contractor for the construction of the £600m Rivenhall integrated waste management facility (IWMF) and energy centre.

Hitachi Zosen Inova has now appointed Bauer Technologies to undertake the piling works over three phases. Phase one is the testing phase, which started in September, with the installation and subsequent testing of three sacrificial piles. Phase two will see the main scope of Bauer’s work being undertaken, with the installation of 166 diameter rotary bored contiguous piles (1200mm diameter) for the bunker/boiler wall, with 277 slab piles (900mm diameter) completing the bunker structure to a maximum 35-metre depth. In addition to the main bunker piles, a further 1,000 piles will be installed. These will range from 450mm to 900mm diameter and use a mixture of continuous flight auger (CFA) and rotary bored piling (RBP) techniques to provide the foundations for the structures required. This work runs from late October 2022 to April 2023 and during this time Bauer Technologies will have three piling rigs running on site.

The third and final phase of Bauer’s works, will see the completion of piling works for locations not accessible during the main works. This phase will last just a week or two and is expected to be completed late 2023.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk