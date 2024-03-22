Bauer wins York Central piling

Bauer in York

York Central is described as one of the largest city centre brownfield regeneration sites in England, spanning 45 hectares of land. The masterplan has been valued at around £1.2bn. Sisk has a £100m contract to put in the infrastructure.

Bauer Technologies has been engaged to design and install a range of pile types, including full displacement columns, full displacement piles and continuous flight auger (CFA) piles. These will support embankments to carry a new road over the East Coast Mainline Railway, to the west of York Station.

The complete infrastructure works include two miles of access roads, embankments and bridges with associated pedestrian, cycle, rail and vehicular access routes within the site.

Bauer Technologies managing director Paul Doyle said: “Our team worked hard to value engineer the original design, to deliver a more cost-effective solution for the client.”

