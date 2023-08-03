B&B Attachments to sell suction lifters

An Autem vacuum lifter

Autem Vacuum Lifters makes suction lifting and handling equipment in Kilmarnock, Scotland. The lifters work by using suction which is achieved via a vacuum pump connected to a suction pad. Vacuum suction and release can be achieved in seconds.

All of its lifting attachments are battery powered and can be remote controlled. They can be used to lift any non-porous load including concrete blocks, steel, cladding, pipes and paving slabs.

B&B Attachments managing director Mike Barton said: “We are excited to add Autem Vacuum Lifters as a new lifting option to the UK, Ireland, and export markets. Our partnership with Autem allows us to offer an even wider range of material handling solutions to our customers. These innovative lifters are battery powered and require no installation, making them extremely user friendly, flexible, and cost effective.”

