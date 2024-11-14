BBV seeks fencing and drainage suppliers

BBV is putting together a strategic civils framework to support its work on the HS2 project across four categories: noise barrier installation, security fencing installation, drainage installation and general civil engineering works.

The framework is set to run for three and a half years, from the beginning of June 2025 until the end of December 2028, and be worth between £100m and £250m.

The selected partners will be responsible for the full delivery of each work category, including installation and quality assurance.

The contract notice describes the framework as “an opportunity for market participants to showcase their expertise in delivering high-quality, compliant, and sustainable solutions that align with BBV's project standards”.

