Böcker develops 230 V truck crane

The Böcker AK 37e truck crane

The Böcker AK 37e truck crane has a 230 V electric motor that charges by plugging in to a regular household socket rather than a 400 V high-voltage current.

The crane can be operated while plugged into the mains, charging, or unplugged if the battery is already charged. To minimize energy draw, a stop-and-go automatic system limits power consumption and activates the electric motor only when necessary.

The AK 37e has a hook speed of 45 m/min. With its 8 kW electric motor, it has a 3,000 kg capacity and reaches a boom extension length of 37 metres. It can also be used as an elevating work platform.

The control system includes automatic set-up with auto-levelling and range indication in live mode, mast rotation and erection angle limitation, switching between rapid and creep speed, transfer control with two cameras and ‘go-home’ function. Crane/platform operation is by radio remote control.

