BDP recruits two directors

​​​​​​​Lisa Rapson (left) and Golnaz Ighany

Lisa Rapson has joined BDP’s London studio from Robert Bird Group as civil engineering director.

At Robert Bird she grew the civil engineering team from eight people to more than 30.

Golnaz Ighany has joined BDP from Stanton Williams as architect-sustainability director. At Stanton Williams, she led the studio’s sustainability and environmental design strategies. Prior to that, she spent eight years at Foster & Partners.

Lucy Townsend, head of sustainability at BDP, said: With these hires, we are committing to a successful future, underpinned by a strategy that encourages BDP’s disciplines to intersect, driving a better understanding of the ambitions of our clients and of the global trends in the built environment. Having more, cross discipline, sustainability-focused, female leaders within the organisation means we are ready to succeed and drive positive change in the industry.”

