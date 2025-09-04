Beard begins Wood Centre expansion

CGI of the Aspen Building at the Wood Centre for Innovation in Headington

Beard Construction has broken ground on the new Aspen Building at the Wood Centre for Innovation in Headington, Oxford

Beard Construction has been appointed main contractor for a £7m expansion of the Wood Centre by the Oxford Trust, a charity with a mission to encourage the pursuit of science.

Central to the development is the Aspen Building, which will sit alongside the existing Linden Building and Science Oxford Centre that were previously built by Beard in 2018 and 2019.

The new 17,000 sq ft (1,600 sq m) facility will provide high quality CL II level laboratory and office space over two floors and will also feature a STEM resources room to enable the trust to expand outreach for its STEM education and engagement programmes, delivered by Science Oxford. The investment is a response to perceived demand from science and tech companies seeking laboratory and office space within the Headington Science Cluster.

Set alongside 15 acres of woodland, the Aspen Building will target BREEAM Excellent and include photovoltaic roof panels, a green wall and rainwater harvesting to supply grey water for toilets.

Project architect is ADP, while Gleeds is project manager.

The Aspen Building is targeting practical completion in early summer 2026.

Beard director Dean Averies said: “Our team has an exceptional track record of delivering spaces of excellence for learning and innovation across all our operating areas. We’re looking forward to working with the Oxford Trust to deliver its vision for spaces that support the thriving science ecosystem that colleagues have supported so well over the years.”

At the breaking ground ceremony for the Aspen Building are, left to right: Sam Payne (Beard), Steve Burgess (Oxford Trust), John Boyle (Oxford Trust), Mark Beard (Beard), Nicki Campling (Oxford Trust) and Dave Fisher (Beard)

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