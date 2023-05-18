Beard begins work on £16m Porsche showroom

Vroom vroom

The 7,000 sqm curve-fronted space has been designed by Pier Architecture with a two-storey, glass-clad, porcelain-floored car showroom and comprehensive workshop.

The building has been commissioned by Dick Lovett, the official Porsche dealer for South Wales.

The showroom will have space for 48 cars and the workshop for 23 cars. A car lift is being installed to move cars to and from the first floor of the showroom.

Solar panels on the composite roof will aid powering the building. Electric vehicle (EV) chargers will also be fitted – both for customers visiting the workshop and as part of Porsche’s wider EV charging network.

Beard is currently clearing and levelling the greenfield site on the Celtic Springs business park ready for stone piling and the erection of the building’s steel frame at the end of the month. The project is due to be completed by the end of February 2024.

As part of the work, Beard will also construct a bell-mouth road junction for access to the site.

Beard’s Bristol director Matt Cooper said: “Both Beard and Dick Lovett are family-run businesses with a proud history of being part of the communities they serve. Having just completed a BMW dealership for Dick Lovett in Melksham, it’s great to be working with the company again on this impressive new building in Newport.

“Beard’s aim is to build with ambition and this project certainly delivers on that ethos. This will be a flagship facility, a stand-out building offering the latest in showroom and workshop facilities.”

