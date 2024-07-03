Beard breaks ground on retirement village expansion

Breaking ground at Wadswick Green

The £18.1m project will see Beard build the final two apartment blocks in the Wadswick Green development for Rangeford Villages.

Eight blocks have already been completed and are mostly occupied.

The two new three-storey apartment blocks, on what will be known as Walnut Lane, will house 45 individual apartments.

One of the blocks will be split into four communal cores, each core with its own communal entrance hall with passenger lift and staircase for each. The other block will be similar but with three communal cores.

Air source heat pumps and photovoltaic arrays will generate heating and supplementary electrical power, and each flat will have mechanical ventilation with heat recovery.

Project architect is Quattro Design and consulting engineer is Hydrock.

Completion is expected in November 2025.

