Beard heads to the coast

Tom Jenkinson has joined Beard from Willmott Dixon to take over the Guildford office from Pat Hughes, who is heading south

The family-owned company already has bases in Bristol, Guildford and Oxford, with a head office in Swindon. The location of the new office, which will be its fifth, is still being finalised but it will open in the first quarter of 2024, the company said.

Guildford director Pat Hughes will run the new south coast office. He will be replaced in Guildford by new director Tom Jenkinson, who has joined Beard after 20 years at Willmott Dixon, most recently as a director leading its Central South regional construction office.

Beard recently won a place on the South West section of the £8.2bn Southern Construction Framework. The new office will give Beard a base in the region from which to tender for framework contracts.

The company has already carried out some projects in Hampshire and East Sussex.

Beard director Mike Hedges said: “This plan has been some 18 months in the making and is a significant decision for the company. The fact that Beard has been in existence for 130 years and has opened just three offices gives some indication of the financial prudence which drives our decision-making. That we are expanding when much of our sector is facing challenges also demonstrates the strength of our financial stability and confidence in the future.”

Tom Jenkinson said: “Beard’s building ambition and forward-thinking approach to construction sets it apart in the sector. I am proud to join such a successful and well-respected team, especially at a time when it is expanding.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk