Beard makes a start on Shinfield sports facility

The £7m project will see Beard’s Swindon office layout two new football pitches and a cricket square alongside a single-storey pavilion with function room, changing rooms, kitchen and bar.

Prior to Beard beginning work, the original structures were demolished and the concrete slab was removed. This has since been recycled on-site and will be used as aggregate material for under the building footprint and the hard landscaped areas.

Work has now begun on the foundations for the building, ahead of the steel frame and both internal blockwork and external brickwork.

The building will be finished with a single ply roof and photovoltaic solar panels.

The project is expected to be completed by the middle of autumn this year, with the playing surfaces match-ready in the summer of 2025.

The sports facilities are part of the University of Reading’s new Shinfield West housing development. Once works are completed, the facilities will be managed, maintained and operated by Shinfield Parish Council.

Jamie Harwood, Beard’s Swindon director, said: “We are grateful for the opportunity to work once again with the team at the University of Reading and to bring this fantastic sports facility and social space to this growing community. Beard is well placed to deliver this fantastic project given our vast experience and expertise in creating high-quality sports facilities.”

Other sports facilities built by Beard include training grounds, facilities and community centres Bristol City and Swindon Town football clubs and Bristol Bears rugby union club.

