Beard picked for £25m Bristol redevelopment

CGI of how One Friary should look after the transformation

One Friary is owned by Britannia Invest A/S, a Danish company set up specifically to invest in British real estate.

Beard is set to start on site in April 2024, adding three new floors on top of the existing structure and adding a glass-reinforced concrete (GRC) façade.

Once complete, the building will provide 80,000 sq ft of office space in Bristol’s Temple Quay.

The redevelopment focuses on maximising sustainability by reusing 99.5% of One Friary’s existing structural frame. The project is designed to achieve BREEAM Excellence, as well as NABERS and WELL certification.

Matt Cooper, Beard’s Bristol director, said “This exciting flagship project puts sustainability front and centre – the carbon savings through the reuse of the building’s existing structural frame will be significant.”

Bankfoot APAM managing director Chris Moore said: “We are hugely excited about the project and we believe it will be one of the best buildings to work in Bristol once finished.”

