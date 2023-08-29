Beard tasked with Trowbridge Town Hall transformation

Trowbridge Town Hall

The £7.15m contract sees Beard transform the Grade II listed building into a concert venue for Wiltshire Council.

Work includes the demolition of offices and workshop spaces, as well as the removal of a suspended ceiling to expose the hall’s original vaulted ceiling. A new roof will then be installed.

The remaining floors of the building will be reworked to create offices, performance spaces and facilities for local community groups.

The Great Ballroom is being returned to its former glory; the old Magistrates Court will house a performance space and be equipped for weekly cinema events; the old cells in the basement will become seven recording studios; and a room used for dance and fitness classes will get a sprung floor.

There will also be repairs and restoration to the exterior stonework, internal stone archways, exposed timber trusses and stained glass windows.

Beard is also tasked with installing ramped access to the building and an internal lift to the new music hall. This will be the largest part of demolition to make space for both the lift shaft and new lift.

The 18-month project started this month and is expected to be complete in 2025, ready to reopen in the summer. With plans to scaffold the entire building, access the roof and manage deliveries, the town hall’s central location presents logistical challenges, Beard said. It has spent the past six months working with the local council, highways and other stakeholders to minimise disruption.

Beard director Jamie Harwood said: “While the project does present challenges, our team has worked incredibly hard to maintain an open dialogue with all parties to mitigate these and ensure all work can be conducted safely. As a result, we’re confident we can deliver the necessary changes to realise the council’s exciting vision, bringing the quality of construction Beard has become synonymous for over our 130-plus year history.”

Wiltshire Council cabinet member for strategic assets, Phil Alford, said: “We are delighted to be working with a renowned local company such as Beard Construction. Their extensive knowledge of working sensitively on historic buildings will ensure the Town Hall remains a landmark community asset for future generations to treasure.”

Beard has previously refurbished the Grade II listed Mill Building at Trowbridge Museum, Corsham Mansion and Cirencester’s Corinium Museum.

The Trowbridge Town Hall project is supported by the government's Future High Streets fund.

