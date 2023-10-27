Beard to build Cheltenham Construction Centre

Site of the new construction training centre

The 7,000 sqft Cheltenham Construction Centre will have capacity for 164 trainees per week across various skills. The centre will have 13 plumbing bays, 21 electrical bays, 21 bays for brickwork, groundworks and carpentry, and four classrooms.

Beard begins construction this month, having to minimise disruption to the college’s Cheltenham campus.

The project team includes Ridge & Partners as project managers, quantity surveyor Ward Williams Associates, architect Roberts Limbrick and structural engineer Simpson Associates.

College principal Matthew Burgess said: "Our selection of Beard Construction is rooted in its exceptional reputation and demonstrated commitment to sustainable and high-quality builds. We sought a partner who shares our vision of preparing the talent of tomorrow for the evolving construction landscape. Beard’s proven expertise, coupled with its focus on minimising disruption and maximising collaboration, aligns with our objectives and we look forward to working with them over the coming year."

