Beard to restore Swindon baths

The entrance to Swindon's Health Hydro

Swindon’s Health Hydro was built to provide Victorian railway workers and their families with healthcare, along with a swimming pool and Turkish baths.

Beard, which won the project through competitive tender, will work on phase one of the project. This will create a gym and new changing facilities as well as upgrade the plant. Beard is carrying out 3D surveys on a tunnel that was discovered under the building, to ensure it is protected and preserved when works start directly above. The tunnel is thought to have been used as a passageway for steam to get from the railway works to heat the baths.

The architect on phase one of the Health Hydro project is MCAU.

Subsequent phases and contracts of the restoration project are yet be confirmed but will include the restoration of the main pool and improved access to the pool and Turkish baths.

Beard has previously worked for Swindon Borough Council on several other projects, including restoring Brunel’s Grade II Carriageworks in 2022.

Jamie Harwood, Beard’s Swindon director, said: “We will ensure this fascinating building is treated with the respect and sensitivity it deserves. This will include preserving the historic tunnel, and accessing the site, which is surrounded by roads, using specialist cranes. Beard is well placed to deliver this fantastic project given our vast experience and expertise in restoring listed buildings and high-quality leisure facilities.”

Later phases of the restoration depend on funding being secured

