Beattie bounces back

The Beattie system

Beattie Consult & Build has been set up by same team that previously owned and managed Beattie Passive Group, led by Ron Beattie, having acquired the brand and patents of their old business, which collapsed earlier this year.

Administrators from Kroll Advisory were appointed to Norwich-based Beattie Passive Group on 28th March 2024. They subsequently accepted an offer of £35,000 from the former team for 15 of the 96 patents that Beattie had registered in its name.

Now registered as Beattie Consult & Build Limited, but trading as Beattie, the new version of the business has shed its manufacturing ambitions.

Commercial director Nathan Beattie explained: “Beattie has moved away from operating its own manufacturing facility to training other companies in using our build system. This training will be able cover all build types, including stick, panel, and modular construction.”

He continued: “This new strategy builds on the ‘flying factory’ model previously developed by Beattie Passive, with a significant difference: the training will be provided at no cost. Beattie will be carrying out the technical design and testing to ensure that these projects are delivered to the high Beattie standard.

“Beattie will also be focused on delivering practical Passivhaus and net zero consultancy services, having had 30+ years of hands-on construction experience.”

Managing director Ron Beattie said: "We believe that the mission to improve housing and promote Net Zero and Passivhaus is more important now than ever before. This is why, after reflecting and regrouping, we have reintroduced ourselves as Beattie. Our passion for sustainability and high-performance building remains strong, and we are excited to continue helping our clients achieve their environmental goals."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk