Bechtel lands $9.6bn Texan LNG scheme

NextDecade has appointed it carry out the project, which will consist of three liquefication trains, two 180,000m3 storage tanks and two marine berths with a total value of US$9.565bn (£7.55bn). There is also scope to build an additional storage tank and LNG truck-loading facilities.

The work will be carried out under two lump-sum turnkey (LSTK) EPC contracts that include cost, schedule, and performance guarantees.

“We are pleased to be working with Bechtel, who is responsible for constructing about 30 percent of the world’s LNG capacity,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s president and chief executive officer.

“Throughout our competitive EPC process, Bechtel has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to safety, reliability, and efficiency,” said Ivan Van der Walt, NextDecade’s senior vice president of engineering and construction. “Bechtel’s track record building LNG projects on the US Gulf Coast is unrivalled. Our global LNG customers, feed gas suppliers, and other stakeholders can have the utmost confidence in the on-time and on-budget delivery of our Rio Grande LNG project.”

The EPC contracts include full site preparation activities, which are expected to further reduce the costs per ton of the remaining trains to below the first phase cost of US$543 per ton.