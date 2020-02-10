Bechtel opens Manhattan office

Bechtel chairman and CEO Brendan Bechtel spoke at the event

The company held a reception for about 100 people last week to mark its new presence in Manhattan on Broadway. Bechtel chairman and CEO Brendan Bechtel said: “Big cities around the world are coping with congestion, the effects of climate change, and ageing infrastructure, and nowhere are these challenges more complex than in New York. Our goal is to be a partner in helping New York realise its vision of reducing carbon emissions, improving transportation, expanding its digital technology and insuring equal access to safe, reliable infrastructure.

“We look forward to matching our global expertise with the skills and talents of New Yorkers to help customers deliver the equity, sustainability, and resiliency that can improve people’s lives.”

Bechtel’s New York team is led by Keith Sibley, who has recently managed a major subway extension in Toronto, Canada. Prior to that, he worked in England on Crossrail and a series of station upgrades across the London’s underground network. He previously managed a major expansion at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, and tunnels, bridges and rail projects in Boston.

“Bechtel has significant experience supporting New York with new insight, technology, and solutions for connecting the region,” said Sibley. “We look forward to collaborating with the local community to address the needs of the next generation of infrastructure.”

