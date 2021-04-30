Bechtel picked for 700-acre Texas solar project

The work on the Cutlass Solar Project in Fort Bend, Texas, was awarded to Bechtel by Advanced Power.

“The Cutlass Solar Project represents the next chapter for our organization as we continue to work to advance a sustainable energy future,” said Tom Spang, chief executive officer of Advanced Power. “We are proud to have Bechtel on this journey and to build off existing solar expertise.”

The project will be built on a 700-acre site and will employ more than 200 people at its peak. Once the solar farm begins commercial operations, currently scheduled for 2022, it will save 300,000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions.

“Working in support of Advanced Power, millions of homes are now powered by low-carbon alternatives,” said Bechtel Infrastructure Americas general manager Kelvin Sims. “We are delighted to continue this partnership to build renewable solutions for communities and to meet the energy transition targets of our country.”

Bechtel Enterprises partnered with Advanced Power to develop the project. “We are pleased to continue and expand our longstanding development partnership with Advanced Power into renewable energy as we continue to transform and grow our business in clean energy,” said Keith Hennessey, President of Bechtel Enterprises.

Cutlass Solar is the fourth project and first renewable energy facility that Bechtel will deliver for Advanced Power. The team is currently constructing the South Field Energy Facility in Ohio and previously completed the Cricket Valley Energy Center and the Carroll County Energy Facility using natural gas, a lower-carbon source of energy to help transition away from coal.

