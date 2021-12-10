Bechtel picked for Toronto subway

Metrolinx' Ontario Line project is part of plans to create a more connected transit system in the Toronto region. Bechtel will lead a team – which also includes Bantrel and Comtech Group – that will provide services in preparation for the construction of the 15.6km rapid transit line through the city of Toronto. The Ontario Line will be the city’s first new subway line project in 50 years.

The project will require a mix of surface, elevated, and underground tracks to bring transit to more communities and will travel through dozens of neighbourhoods.

The northern terminus will be located near the Science Centre and a connection to the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit line. The project’s southern terminus will be at or near Exhibition Place and Ontario Place along the City’s waterfront. The project includes 15 stations, six interchanges with other modes of transit, passenger pick-ups and drop off areas, and a maintenance and storage facility.

“Bechtel is extremely pleased to have been selected by Metrolinx as their delivery partner for the Ontario Line in Toronto,” said Kelvin Sims, Bechtel general manager. “Our team will bring considerable experience and lessons learned from similar recent roles around the world to help establish a collaborative integrated project team with the client and its other consultants and contractors. We look forward to the challenges and excitement of this historic project.”

“The Ontario Line will be part of a truly integrated transit network that will make getting around the city and the entire region easier and more intuitive,” said Malcolm McKay, Ontario Line program sponsor. “Teams across Metrolinx are excited for this important project which will lift communities up and make them more successful and sustainable as the city grows.”

The current anticipated completion of the project is end of 2030.

