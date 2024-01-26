Bedfordshire retirement complex set for £31m expansion

Millfield Green retirement village

Inspired Villages is planning a £31m expansion at its Millfield Green retirement village in Caddington, building an additional 111 apartments and cottages.

This will bring the total number of homes in the village to 197.

The first phase of the development, built by contractor Willmott Dixon, saw the initial construction of 86 apartments along with a village centre with communal and ‘clubhouse’ facilities.

Inspired Villages claims that Millfield Green is “the UK’s first net-zero carbon (regulated energy) retirement village”. It has ground source heat pumps, solar panels, extra insulation, and mechanical heat vent recovery units. While only 10% of the parking bays have electric vehicle charging points, the infrastructure is already in place to increase this to 100% should demand grow.

