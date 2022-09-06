  1. Instagram
Tue September 06 2022

  3. Belfast approves £9m harbour warehouse

3 hours Belfast City Council has granted planning permission for the construction of a logistics warehouse facility in Belfast Harbour.

CGI of the planned warehouse
The 50,000 sq ft warehouse, designed by UMC Architects, will be built on Westbank Road, near the ferry terminals on the city’s Harbour Estate.

Representing an investment of £9m, it will have chilled and ambient warehouse space with 17 loading docks and more than 40 HGV parking spaces.

With the volume of RoRo traffic moving through Belfast at an all-time high, the recent investments made by the port in terminal infrastructure and StenaLine’s addition of new ships serving Northern Ireland to mainland Britain routes, Belfast Harbour has become “a compelling location for logistics operators”, the harbour authorities said.

Port director Michael Robinson said: “We are really pleased to see the new logistics warehouse receive planning permission as we believe the development will further cement Belfast Harbour’s place as NI’s key shipping and logistics hub.”

