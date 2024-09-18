Belfast approves city’s largest student accommodation scheme

CGI of the planned Titanic Quarter Student Village

Watkin Jones, in partnership with Lacuna Developments, has secured approval for a 1,007-bed purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.

The proposals will regenerate a currently vacant former industrial site vacated by Harland & Wolff in the 1990s.

The Student Village is the second proposed investment in Titanic Quarter by Watkin Jones-Lacuna joint venture, having forward sold the Loft Lines, a build-to-rent residential development, to Legal & General and Clanmil Housing last year.

The eight-storey development is designed by the Belfast office of Todd Architects.

Lacuna Developments managing director Anthony Best said: “We believe that our Titanic Quarter Student Village offers students and academics from all institutions across the city a fresh choice for managed accommodation, in an exciting area of the city.”

