Thu September 19 2024

  3. Belfast approves city’s largest student accommodation scheme

23 hours Belfast City Council’s planning committee has approved the construction of the proposed Titanic Quarter Student Village.

CGI of the planned Titanic Quarter Student Village
CGI of the planned Titanic Quarter Student Village

Watkin Jones, in partnership with Lacuna Developments, has secured approval for a 1,007-bed purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.

The proposals will regenerate a currently vacant former industrial site vacated by Harland & Wolff in the 1990s.

The Student Village is the second proposed investment in Titanic Quarter by Watkin Jones-Lacuna joint venture, having forward sold the Loft Lines, a build-to-rent residential development, to Legal & General and Clanmil Housing last year.

The eight-storey development is designed by the Belfast office of Todd Architects.

Lacuna Developments managing director Anthony Best said: “We believe that our Titanic Quarter Student Village offers students and academics from all institutions across the city a fresh choice for managed accommodation, in an exciting area of the city.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

