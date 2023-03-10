Belfast seeks regeneration partner

Belfast skyline

Belfast City Council is seeking to establish a long-term arrangement with an investor/developer to bring forward residential-led regeneration to support its ambitions for population growth in the city.

Four city centre sites have been earmarked for development, with the potential for further sites to follow.

The council is seeking to appoint a private sector partner (PSP) that will fund, develop, and where appropriate, own and manage assets.

“Our key objective is to bring forward sustainable development through a co-ordinated and phased partnership approach with placemaking and people at its core,” the tender notice says.

Cllr Ryan Murphy, chair of Belfast City Council’s city growth and regeneration committee, said: “We want to build on the momentum of Belfast’s recent significant developments, such as the new Ulster University campus and the redevelopment of Grand Central Transport Hub, to unlock regeneration potential across a range of strategic city centre sites.

“We’ve made a commitment with our partners in The Belfast Agenda to increase our city’s population by 66,000 residents. We’re focused on creating a better quality of life for all our citizens, and we want to increase the number of homes in Belfast by 31,600 by 2035. Other European cities have vibrant, mixed-use and liveable city centres, with plenty of accommodation choices including social, affordable, private for sale and to rent. We want to deliver that in Belfast, so that our city realises its full potential as a fantastic place in which to live, work, play and study.”

Expressions of interest, to be submitted to belfasti@belfastcity.gov.uk by 31st May 2023.

