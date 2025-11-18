Belgian takeover for powered access parts supplier

Mathieu Naessens (left) and Tom Cribb

Belgium based Vertimac BV has made a major investment in Cherrypicker Shop Ltd, a specialist supplier of access equipment parts based in County Durham.

Vertimac already has a parts business in the UK, recently rebranded as Platform Parts, and has now taken a 75% stake in Cherrypicker Shop to expand its UK operations.

Cherrypicker Shop was established in 2020 by Richard Tindale and Tom Cribb, formerly of APS/IPS. It became an authorised supplier of Genie parts earlier this year and maintains stock in a warehouse at Crook in County Durham.

Vertimac has bought out the shares of Richard Tindale and smaller family shareholders. Tom Cribb retains his minority shareholding in the business and stays in day-to-day charge of what is now styled Cherrypicker Shop Ltd – a Platform Parts company.

The business will continue as previously with all existing staff except for Tindale who is now retiring.

Tom Cribb said: “This is a great opportunity for us to build on the foundations we have laid over the past five years and provide customers with an even better service, faster delivery from UK stock and more competitive pricing. We have already made good progress with major as well as smaller and mid-size rental companies, and we believe this deal will enable us to become number one choice for all brands of access parts in the UK.”

Platform Parts director Mathieu Naessens added: “To make a real difference in the UK, you need a partner who understands the market from within. Cherrypicker Shop shares our values, our customer focus, and our technical expertise. This synergy allows us to grow together and support customers with even greater efficiency.”

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