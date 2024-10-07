Belgravia mews redevelopment approved

Belgravia Garage has now moved at Eaton Mews West is to be redeveloped

Fairway’s Eaton Mews West development will provide 426 sqm (4,585 sq ft) of office space and a terrace of six houses.

It will be the first complete terrace of new mews houses to be built in Belgravia since the 1950s, the developer says.

The site is currently the Belgravia Garage, as it has been for about 200 years, and is in the Belgravia Conservation Area

The redevelopment has been designed by Leconfield Property Group and architectural practice MSMR. It will retain the historic Georgian façade with new build behind and a new mansard roof with dormer windows installed to allow five of the six new houses to be three storeys high. New front doors, timber beams and sash windows with wrought iron flower boxes will form part of the façade restoration.

Each house will be around 200 sqm (2,152 sq ft) in size, comprising five three-bed homes and one two-bed home, each with private rear gardens.

Local developer Leconfield, known for the restoration of the former Belgravia mansion of prime minister Margaret Thatcher in adjacent Chester Square, will be responsible for executing the design and development of the Eaton Mews West scheme.

Construction is expected to start next month, with works complete in spring 2026.

The Eaton Mews West site was originally developed by local Belgravia builder Seth Smith in around 1828, with the mews providing a terrace of stables containing a horse infirmary and shoe forge with brick entrance arches at either end. This equine facility tended to the carriage horses of the local aristocracy and the Royal Household Cavalry horses from the nearby Hyde Park Barracks.

Fairway Capital's scheme

Between 1908-1914 the mews stables were converted into garages providing premises for the Eaton Square Garage Company, which looked after the vehicles of Eaton Square residents.

The garage continued operating up until early 2024, most recently known as the Belgravia Garage Company, until the firm could no longer viably operate out of the site and consolidated its operations at a sister garage in Vauxhall allowing for the acquisition by Fairway Capital.

Fairway Capital chief executive George Brooksbank said: “We are pleased to have gained unanimous approval at committee from Westminster City Council for the planning permission for our new Eaton Mews West scheme. Located in the heart of Belgravia the new development will provide high quality office space and the first complete terrace of new mews houses to be built in Belgravia since the 1950s. Leconfield, who have successfully built over 100 developments across prime central London, will oversee the delivery of the scheme. Private gardens are rare and highly sought after in this part of Belgravia and we have already had interested parties for both the office space and the houses.”

He described the project as “equivalent to repairing a small hole in a high-quality jacket”.

He added: “Due to the significant construction costs and specialist restoration skills required to transform the Eaton Mews West site into a high-quality residential address, Fairway Capital entered into a special partnership with estate landowner Grosvenor whereby we purchased the freehold of the site from them. We worked collaboratively with the estate to ensure our redevelopment proposals met the high conservation standards required by both the estate and the local conservation area guidelines. Grosvenor also required us to work closely with local stakeholders and residents. This ensured no basement excavations and the redundant garage services were relocated to a sister Nine Elms site, from which it continues to serve local residents via a collect and return service.”

