Bell makes daughter COO

Nicola Bird (seated) and her father Keith Bell

Nicola Bird’s promotion within the family firm comes two months after the death of her grandfather Keith Bell, who founded the business in the Forest of Dean in the 1960s.

KW Bell Group comprises Bell Homes the Belfry Hotel in Littledean. Last year it turned over £22m. The family also owns and runs Bell Contracting (including Bell Plant), which is accounted for separately and turned over £64m last year.

Nicola Bird joined the family firm as a part-time administration clerk 15 years ago.

In 2021 she founded the AccXel Construction School in Cinderford.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have been appointed as the COO of KW Bell Group,” she said. “This company holds a special place in my heart as it's where my journey in the construction industry began, igniting my passion for progression and education within this field. Our initiative, AccXel, is a true testament to three generations of construction expertise, pioneering the UK's first and only industry-led construction school. Maintaining a deep understanding of the industry is crucial for our success, and I am dedicated to remaining hands-on and actively engaged at the coalface. Furthermore, with my sister recently promoted to joint managing director of AccXel, I am confident that it is in capable hands, ensuring a seamless transition and further enhancing our impact within the industry.”

Peter Bell said: "I'm proud to have my daughter by my side, particularly in an industry that remains predominantly male-dominated. Nicola's leadership will inspire more women and girls to pursue careers in construction, addressing the skills crisis facing our industry."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk