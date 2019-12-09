Bell Plant chooses Doosan minis

Bell's new mini-excavators

The six-tonne machines were supplied by Bridgwater-based Kellands (Plant Sales) Ltd, the Doosan dealer for the south of England.

Part of a fleet renewal programme, the new Doosan order comprises seven DX63-3 conventional tail swing and five DX62R-3 reduced tail swing mini-excavators, in a deal worth around £500,000.

These are the latest Stage V versions of both machines, powered by the same Yanmar 4TNV98C diesel engine, providing 44.3 kW (59.4 HP) of engine power at 2100 rpm, a massive 22% increase over the previous generation models.

Each machine has been supplied with a fully automatic Geith hydraulic quick coupler and a full set of Geith 300, 450, 600 and 900 mm buckets and a grader/rehandling bucket.

KW Bell Group director Peter Bell said: “The smooth operation offered by the new mini-excavators has been very well received by our drivers. The Doosan machines offer us consistency, reliability and versatility, combining their compact design for negotiating tight spaces, with the ability to cover all the applications such as digging foundations, service trenches and loading lorries that you would expect to complete with much bigger 13-14 tonne excavators.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk