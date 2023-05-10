Bell rejoins Dodsworth at Caddick

Paul Dodsworth (left) and Steve Bell

Steve Bell has been tasked with overseeing Caddick Construction’s portfolio in Yorkshire and the northeast.

Based in Knottingley, he will lead Caddick’s operational delivery, including health and safety, supply chain partners, client relations and build quality across the business’ core markets in the public and private sectors.

Steve Bell’s appointment is the latest in a line of senior hires as Caddick plots expansion across the north under new managing director Paul Dodsworth.

Paul Dodsworth joined Caddick Construction in July 2022 from Wates Construction, where he was regional managing director for the north. Steve Bell worked with him at Wates as director of operations.

Prior to joining Wates in 2019, Mr Bell worked for Bowmer & Kirkland, where he spent eight years in project management when Paul Dodsworth was construction director there. He began his career as a plasterer.

“Caddick has an excellent reputation across the north, and I see my appointment as a chance to be part of the exceptional standards set by my colleagues,” he said. “I’m really excited to get under the skin of Caddick, to understand what makes the business such a success and to be part of making sure we retain those successful elements as we scale our business and expand across the region.”

Paul Dodsworth said: “I have worked with Steve for over 20 years and know the level of quality he strives for. Steve has a perfect balance between supporting his colleagues, working towards the very best quality and always looking at ways to improve and innovate. This combination is absolutely vital as we grow our business, making sure we hold on to what makes our business special while we keep a keen eye on our sustainable future growth.”

