Bellway cleared to start Rochford development

Construction is set to begin in June on a housing development in Rochford, Essex.

Bellway Homes has been granted planning permission to build 109 homes off Hall Road in Rochford.

The Eastbury Park development expands the Elizabeth Gardens development by Ashberry Homes that formed phase one of the 9.6-hectare site, providing 600 new homes overall for the commuter town. Future plans include a possible further 198 homes on the site.

Bellway Homes will develop two, three, four and five-bedroom houses and put in associated roads, paths, driveways, car parking, landscaping and public open spaces.

Bellway Homes managing director Peter Knights said: “This site, already well established, was formerly farmland, so our development will provide much needed housing to the area and we will ensure the style of homes fit into their immediate surroundings, which includes great outdoor opportunities, a location that is ripe for investment and will be great for families, young professionals and downsizers.”