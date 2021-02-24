Bellway gets planning approval in Bury St Edmunds

Artist's impression of the planned Bellway homes

Bellway homes at Marham Park will be built across two parcels of land (parcels A and B) that span a total of 23 acres alongside Bury St Edmunds Golf Club.

Marham Park itself will have more than 1,000 homes over 65 acres and has already become “the go-to location for people moving to Bury St Edmunds”, according to Bellway Eastern Counties managing director Phil Standen.

Bellway will build 251 private homes – two, three and four-bedroom houses and apartments – and 71 designated affordable homes of various sizes.

The plan is for Bellway Essex and Bellway Eastern Counties to each develop one parcel of the land, to speed up delivery.

Bellway Eastern Counties’ development at Marham Park will be known as Bronze Fields. Bellway Essex will name its development Saxon Heath, and sell the homes under its Ashberry Homes brand.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk