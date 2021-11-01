Bellway gets Worthing's old HMRC site

The site plan

Bellway plans to transform the office complex into a new residential neighbourhood.

The former HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) site is next to Durrington-on-Sea railway station, off Barrington Road.

The site was granted outline planning permission in January 2020 for up to 287 new homes, including apartments and houses, as well as a 68-bed care home on the southeast corner. Bellway intends to submit its detailed plans for the land to Worthing Borough Council in the coming months.

Plans are also in development for a second phase on neighbouring land, which could provide a further 28 homes.

Bellway South London regional director Dan Bradbury described the land as “a key acquisition” for Bellway. “We are working closely with the local council on our detailed plans for the site and we hope these will be approved to allow us to forge ahead with the scheme,” he said.

In exchange for planning permission, Bellway is paying the council £180,000. This will be spent on improving bus stops, public spaces and medical facilities in the area.”

